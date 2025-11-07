The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, and Friday's sports schedule brings plenty of college football and college basketball action. No. 19 USC hosts Northwestern on the gridiron, with the Trojans listed as 14.5-point favorites.

SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Trojans with its Friday best bets and is also taking No. 25 North Carolina to cover against No. 19 Kansas in a college basketball showdown. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. It has also returned over $2,200 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anybody following its college football betting and college basketball betting at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet games at bet365 here:

Friday's top picks, best bets

North Carolina -1.5 vs. Kansas

Over 54 in Memphis vs. Tulane

USC -14.5 vs. Northwestern

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595). Bet it at bet365 here:

North Carolina -1.5 vs. Kansas

North Carolina's roster is headlined by star freshman Caleb Wilson, who scored 22 points in 24 minutes against Central Arkansas on Monday. The Tar Heels cruised to a 94-54 win in that game, shooting 50.8% from the floor while holding the Bears to 31.3% shooting. Wilson was one of five double-digit scorers. Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his first game with the school, and North Carolina has one of the best home atmospheres in the country. The model has the Tar Heels covering the spread in 57% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 here:

Over 54 in Memphis vs. Tulane

Memphis has the No. 12 scoring offense in college football, averaging 37.7 points per game. The Tigers are facing a Tulane defense that allowed 48 points against UTSA in its most recent outing, as quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw two interceptions. However, he only had one interception all season prior to that game, and he leads the team in both passing (1,622 yards) and rushing (513 yards). These teams have gone Over the total in four of their last six meetings, and the model has the Over cashing 62% of the time on Friday night. Bet it at bet365 here:

USC -14.5 vs. Northwestern

USC has lost a pair of games to ranked opponents this season, but it remains squarely in the College Football Playoff hunt heading into its final four games of the regular season. The Trojans bounced back from a loss at Notre Dame with a 21-17 win at Nebraska last week. They are averaging the eighth-most points per game (39.8) in the country, as quarterback Jayden Maiava is a top-10 passer nationally. Northwestern has not scored more than 22 points in a game against a major-conference opponent, so the model has USC covering 55% of the time. Bet it at bet365 here:

Looking for Week 10 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Friday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.