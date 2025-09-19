Before you place any Friday college football bets, you'll want to check out BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or up to $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins. Rutgers vs. Iowa is the marquee matchup of the night with that Big Ten bout kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes have won all four head-to-head matchups since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014 and are favored by 2.5 in the latest Week 4 college football odds. However, the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning Under 46.5 as its favorite pick from that contest in its Friday college football best bets.

Before locking in your Friday college football picks on your favorite betting sites like BetMGM Sportsbook, be sure to check out the rest of the top college football betting picks and other picks from SportsLine's proven computer model and experts. Click here to get the newest BetMGM promo code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best Friday college football picks at BetMGM Sportsbook:

Under 46.5 points in Rutgers vs. Iowa (-105)

Oklahoma State -10.5 vs. Tulsa (-110)

Over 54.5 points in Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Friday college football parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +563 (risk $100 to win $563). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Under 46.5 points in Rutgers vs. Iowa (-105)

The last time these two teams met in 2023, the Hawkeyes won 22-0 and the Scarlet Knights only managed 127 yards of total offense. This might be a better Rutgers squad, but Iowa has only allowed 534 yards of offense in three games. Meanwhile, Iowa quarterback was hailed all offseason as the quarterback to drag the Hawkeyes kicking and screaming into the 21st century offensively and he's only thrown for 306 yards thus far. The model says the Under hits in 53% of simulations. Find it at BetMGM, where you can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Oklahoma State -10.5 vs. Tulsa (-110)

This is a rivalry of sorts that dates back to 1914 and Oklahoma State is riding a 10-game winning streak that has given it a 44-28-5 advantage all-time in the series. That includes a 45-10 blowout in Tulsa last season. This matchup will be played in Stillwater and the line might have been three touchdowns or more if Oklahoma State hadn't lost 69-3 to Oregon two weeks ago. The Cowboys cover in 64% of simulations.

Over 54.5 points in Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa (-110)

This game has hit 55 points or higher in eight of the last 10 times it's been played and Oklahoma State will likely be looking to make a statement having had the bye week to stew over the beating they took in Eugene. Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricanes have been decent offensively thus far but gave up 42 points and 367 rushing yards to Navy last week. They should be able to make a few contributions and are also likely to struggle with the talent gap on the other side of the ball. The over hits in 63% of simulations.

Want more college football picks for Friday, Sept. 19?

You've seen the model's Friday college football best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for college football for the rest of the week, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Friday college football picks from SportsLine handicapper Gene Menez, who is 10-3 (+977) over his last 13 college football picks. See his best bets right here.