There are five ranked matchups on the Week 8 college football schedule. Top matchups on Saturday include No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee, No. 13 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 USC and Auburn vs. No. 16 Missouri.

The model has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday's best bets at BetMGM

Under 59.5 in Alabama vs. Tennessee (-110)

Over 59.5 in Notre Dame vs. USC (-115)

Missouri -115 vs. Auburn

Combining these three picks into a Saturday college football parlay would result in a payout of +583 (risk $100 to win $583).

The Volunteers broke a 15-year losing streak against the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 victory in 2022, but the two iterations of the Third Saturday in October since have both fallen comfortably below this total. Alabama won 34-20 in 2023 and then Tennessee managed to grind out a 24-17 victory in 2024. Meanwhile, the Under has hit in nine of Alabama's last 13 games and there have only been more than 52 points scored in a Crimson Tide game once this season. The model predicts that Under hits in 61% of simulations. Back the Under at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Notre Dame suffered back-to-back losses in one-possession games against Miami and Texas A&M (both currently ranked top five) to start the season, but the Fighting Irish have ripped off four wins in a row now and the offense is averaging 40.0 points and 465.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, USC is third in the nation in scoring (45.5 ppg) and ranks second in total offense (552.3 ypg). These two teams have combined to score at least 65 points in each of the last three seasons and the model predicts that the Over hits in 60% of simulations. Back the Over at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Auburn fought hard in losses to Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Georgia to start its SEC season, but the offense ultimately failed to make enough plays. Hugh Freeze's squad only managed to score 37 points while losing those three contests by a combined 23 points. Now Auburn draws another ranked opponent and Missouri will have a point to prove after a hard-fought 27-24 loss to Alabama, its first of the season. Mizzou wins in 69% of the model's simulations. Back the Missouri money line at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

