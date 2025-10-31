Take advantage of a busy Friday on the sports calendar by using BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins. The college football schedule features a trio of games, including Rice vs. No. 25 Memphis at 7 p.m. ET, Syracuse vs. North Carolina and Bill Belichick at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. ET.

Picks from all three of those games are among our college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts. Get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Get started now:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. Since its inception, it has also generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting, college football betting or NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday's best bets at BetMGM

Over 48.5 points in Rice vs. Memphis (-110)

Over 45.5 points in Syracuse vs. North Carolina (-110)

Sam Houston +17.5 vs. Louisiana Tech (-125)

Combining these three picks into a Friday college football parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +621 (risk $100 to win $621). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Over 48.5 points in Memphis vs. Rice (-110)

The Memphis Tigers are coming off a significant win over USF that vaulted them back into the top 25 and consideration for the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff. Ryan Silverfield's offense is averaging 37.6 points per game (15th in the nation) and has a dynamic running game spearheaded by quarterback Brendon Lewis and running backs Sutton Smith and Gregory Desrosiers, with all three rushing for at least 400 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rice is coming off its best offensive performance of the season in a 37-34 win over Connecticut in double-overtime. The Owls rushed for 300 yards in the win and are now averaging 226.0 yards per game on the ground. The model says the Over hits in 69% of simulations. Back the Over at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Over 45.5 in Syracuse vs. North Carolina (-110)

Bill Belichick made a name for himself first as a defensive coordinator for the Giants and then as a defensive-minded head coach for the Patriots. He's starting to establish that brand at North Carolina, but the Tar Heels did give up 34 points or more against three of the five power conference opponents they've faced. Meanwhile, the Orange are giving up 31.6 points per game and haven't held any of their last four opponents under 30. The model predicts that the Over hits in 71% of simulations. Back the Over at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Sam Houston +17.5 vs. Louisiana Tech (-125)

The Bearkats won 10 games last season in just their second season in the FBS, but lost head coach K.C. Keeler to Temple and are 0-7 in Phil Longo's first year at the helm. However, Louisiana Tech has lost outright as 5.5-point favorites in each of its last two games. Sam Houston earned its first cover of the season on Oct. 9 and has had two weeks to prepare for this matchup. The model says it covers the spread in 71% of simulations. Back Sam Houston at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Want more college football picks for Week 10?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Friday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college football game on the schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.