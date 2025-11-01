College football Saturday is an ideal time to use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins as a new user. The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday and this is the last chance for teams like Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma to make an impression before they receive their midseason report card. Texas Tech visits Kansas State at 3:30 p.m. ET, Ole Miss hosts South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET and Tennessee and Oklahoma will go head-to-head in Neyland Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Picks from all three of those games are among our college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts. Get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Get started now:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday's best bets at BetMGM

Kansas State +7 vs. Texas Tech (-105)

Under 55.5 in Ole Miss vs. South Carolina (-110)

Under 55.5 in Tennessee vs. Oklahoma (-115)

Combining these three picks into a Saturday college football parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Kansas State +7 vs. Texas Tech (-105)

"While there continues to be a buzz around Texas Tech, we'd still suggest pumping the brakes, as the Red Raiders might be down to third QB Mitch Griffis (albeit with starting experience beforehand at Wake Forest), who admittedly was quite serviceable in last week's romp past Oklahoma State. This price, however, seems to completely dismiss a revived K-State, which has played like many thought it would this season since its mid-September bye," legendary college football handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "After a tough 1-3 start, the Cats are scoring almost 39 ppg since in their four straight covers. QB Avery Johnson has tossed 9 TD passes vs. just 1 pick in those games. Note eight straight wins for the Wildcats vs. the Red Raiders, too." Back Kansas State at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Under 55.5 in Ole Miss vs. South Carolina (-110)

LaNorris Sellers began the year as a Heisman candidate after a brilliant redshirt freshman season, but the South Carolina offense hasn't clicked in 2025. Sellers is only averaging 169.5 yards per game passing and has also been far less involved in the team's running game, as he's averaged 21.9 yards rushing after averaging 56.2 last season. Ole Miss won this matchup 27-3 last year with the over/under at 53.5 and the model is predicting that South Carolina fails to carry its weight again. It predicts that the Under hits in 64% of simulations. Back the Under at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Under 55.5 in Tennessee vs. Oklahoma (-110)

This is also a rematch from a regular-season matchup last year, with Tennessee winning at Oklahoma 25-15 despite the over/under closing at 57. The Volunteers are second in the nation in scoring (45.6 ppg), but will face their greatest test yet in Oklahoma's fifth-ranked scoring defense (12.5 ppg). Josh Heupel's offense tends to be a bit more conservative in high-profile SEC matchups as well. The model predicts that the Under hits in 63% of simulations. Back the Under at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Want more college football picks for Week 10?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college football game on the schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.