We're in store for another loaded Saturday college football schedule and now is the time to take advantage of BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. After upsetting Florida last week, South Florida rose to No. 18 in the college football rankings and it will have another chance to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff discussion on Saturday when it hosts No. 5 Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET and the Hurricanes are 17.5-point favorites in the Week 3 college football odds.

The Bulls were 18.5-point road underdogs when they beat the Gators last week and could put themselves head and shoulders above the rest of the Group of Five with another win on Saturday. However, it's Over 57.5 points in that game that we're targeting with our Saturday college football best bets. Before locking in your Saturday college football picks on your favorite betting sites like BetMGM, be sure to check out the rest of the top football betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. Click here to get the newest BetMGM promo code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best Saturday college football picks for BetMGM:

Combining the model's three picks into a Saturday college football parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Appalachian State -3.5 vs. Southern Miss (-115)

Dowell Loggains is off to a 2-0 start at App. State after a disappointing 5-6 season led to Shawn Clark's dismissal. Meanwhile, Southern Miss is coming off a 1-11 season but showed some fight in Charles Huff's debut at the program in a 34-17 loss to Mississippi State and then won at Jackson State last week. However, the Mountaineers have outgained their opponents by a staggering 655 yards already on the season and they are road-tested with a win over Charlotte under their belt. The model predicts that former LSU and Vanderbilt QB AJ Swann, who has thrown for 662 yards and five touchdowns in two weeks, helps App. State cover in 59% of simulations.

Oklahoma -24 vs. Temple (-110)

Outside of surrendering a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half, Oklahoma's defense was utterly dominant against Michigan in a 24-13 win. The Sooners outgained the Wolverines by 115 yards and Heisman Trophy candidate John Mateer delivered a back-breaking touchdown drive after Michigan showed its only sign of life on the night. Meanwhile, Temple is off to a 2-0 start but those wins came over FBS doormat UMass and FCS Howard. The model says the Sooners cover in 71% of simulations.

Over 56.5 points in Miami vs. USF (-110)

After eking out a 27-24 win over Notre Dame to begin the season, Miami took care of business with a 45-3 win over Bethune-Cookman last week. Georgia transfer Carson Beck has looked comfortable and in control of the Hurricanes offense, completing 77.8% of his passes over the first two games. Meanwhile, Alex Golesh has established a winning culture with bowl wins in his first two seasons at USF and now he already has two quality wins on the board after beating Boise State and Florida to start the year. Both teams are capable of scaling up the tempo and the model predicts 68 points on average, with the over hitting in 69% of simulations.

Want more college football picks for Saturday, September 13?

You've seen the model's Saturday college football best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for college football for the rest of the week, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Saturday college football picks from legendary college football handicapper Bruce Marshall, who is 13-6-1 (+637) over his last 20 college football picks. He's already locked in a handful of college football predictions for Week 3. See his best bets right here.