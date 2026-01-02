Friday features a variety of high-quality online sports betting options, with the final day of non-playoff college football bowl games, a 10-game NBA slate, and the 2026 NHL Winter Classic, providing plenty of opportunities to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Florida Panthers play the New York Rangers from the Miami Marlins' loanDepot Park in the Winter Classic, and the SportsLine advanced computer model is backing the visiting Rangers as +120 underdogs to defeat the Panthers as one of its Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are 14-8-2 on the road this season.

The model also has a Friday best bet from the NBA, backing the Milwaukee Bucks to cover as 5.5-point favorites against the Hornets. One of SportsLine's top experts has a pick on Arizona vs. SMU in the Holiday Bowl.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rangers (+120) vs. Panthers

Bucks (-5.5) vs. Hornets

Arizona (+1.5) vs. SMU

Rangers (+120) vs. Panthers (+7.5)

The Winter Classic is one of the most unique events in sports, and this year, rather than being played in a traditional outdoor cold-weather environment, the 2026 Winter Classic takes place in South Beach. The game will be played at the Marlins' loanDepot Park, but regardless of the venue, the Rangers have been an elite squad on the road this year. New York has the most road victories (14) this season and is 14-8-2 away for one of the best road winning percentages in the league. The Panthers have won back-to-back Stanley Cups, but they are 21-15-3 for 45 points, which is ninth in the Eastern Conference this year. The Rangers are 19-18-5 for 43 points, and given their strong play on the road, the model projects them to win in 53% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

Bucks (-5.5) vs. Hornets (-118)

The Bucks defeated the Hornets, 123-113, in Charlotte on Monday, and they'll have the homecourt advantage for tonight's matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo has played the last three games since missing three weeks with a calf injury, and he had 33 points and 15 rebounds in just 28 minutes on Wednesday against the Wizards, showcasing he's back as his dominant self. The Bucks are 2-1 in his return. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 28.9 points and 10 rebounds per game this season, and he had 24 points in just 25 minutes against the Hornets on Monday. He's off the injury report for Monday. The Hornets are 11-22 this season and coming off back-to-back losses. The model projects the Bucks to cover in 66% of simulations.

Arizona (+1.5) vs. SMU (-120)

"On the plus side, both of these star QBs (Arizona's Noah Fifta & SMU's Kevin Jennings) will play at the Holiday Bowl," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "As the campaign progressed, however, we began looking harder at the Cats, who started to resemble their 2023 entry under Jedd Fisch that had turned into a juggernaut at the end of the season and beat Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl...with Fifita at QB. Fifita (26 TD passes, just 5 picks in 2025) was doing many of the same things this season as Brent Brennan got his regime back on course after a difficult 2024. Meanwhile, we wonder about the Ponies' focus after blowing their chance at an ACC title game berth in the season-ending loss at Cal."

