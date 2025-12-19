Friday features plenty of intriguing options to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which allows new users to earn $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. The College Football Playoff begins on Friday with arguably the biggest program in the nation, the Alabama Crimson Tide, taking on the Oklahoma Sooners. Then, the controversial Jake Paul returns to the ring to take on Anthony Joshua in a boxing match in which Paul is the underdog for a change. Plus, Friday features a four-game NBA slate.

SportsLine's team of experts has you covered in the biggest events of the evening, and their advanced computer model has an NBA pick featured in Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook for online sports betting. The model is backing the Knicks to cover as 3.5-point favorites against the 76ers, while SportsLine experts are backing Alabama and Joshua. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (-3.5) vs. 76ers (-112)

Alabama (-105) to defeat Oklahoma

Anthony Joshua to win by KO/TKO/DQ (-380)

Knicks (-3.5) vs. 76ers (-112)

It's going to be an exciting night for the Knicks and their fans at Madison Square Garden on Friday night as they celebrate their NBA Cup title, which they won in a 124-113 victory over the Spurs on Tuesday. Although the Knicks won't hang a banner for the achievement, there will be a celebration, and the model expects the Knicks to bring their winning ways back to New York. The Knicks defeated the Pacers, 114-113, on Thursday as they've won seven straight games and 11 of their last 12 contests. Six of their seven wins during this recent streak have come by more than four points, and the model projects the Knicks to cover in 64% of simulations.

Alabama (-105) to defeat Oklahoma

"The Crimson Tide do just enough offensively to secure a big road win in Norman," SportsLine expert Mike McClure said. "Alabama is a team that should benefit from the mini-break and extra prep time heading into this matchup. Oklahoma ranks outside the top 90 in offensive EPA per play, and that inefficiency shows up here. Alabama wins."

Anthony Joshua to win by KO/TKO/DQ (-380)

"While Joshua could almost surely end this fight on whatever terms he chooses, we're not ruling out the possibility of him playing with his proverbial food for a round or two, perhaps giving the audience some hollow intrigue, before laying down the hammer," SportsLine combat expert Josh Nagel said. "Conversely, Paul might believe his credibility will rise with each passing second that he evades the pending leather-clad guillotine. With all these factors in mind, we'll take Joshua to finish the job in the second round because any result other than early stoppage from the former champion will give legitimate fodder to the "everything's scripted" crowd, an omnipresent bunch that will undoubtedly watch regardless."

