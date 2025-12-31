The College Football Playoff returns to highlight the final day of 2025, and the defending national champions take the field looking to begin their quest toward a repeat. No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 10 Miami in the Citrus Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET, providing a top sporting event to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Rather than picking a side, the SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing Over 40.5 total points as a part of its Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Both sides feature top quarterbacks in college football in Julian Sayin at Ohio State and Carson Beck at Miami.

The model also has a Wednesday best bet from the NBA, backing the San Antonio Spurs to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the New York Knicks. The model is also backing the Thunder as 15.5-point favorites against the Trail Blazers. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spurs (-2.5) vs. Knicks

Ohio State vs. Miami: Over 40.5 total points

Thunder (-15.5) vs. Trail Blazers

Combining the model's three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +599 (risk $100 to win $599). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Spurs (-2.5) vs. Knicks

The Spurs can get some revenge on their home court after the Knicks defeated the Spurs, 124-113, in the NBA Cup Final in Las Vegas on Dec. 16. San Antonio won five straight after that Cup final loss. The Spurs are 15-5 over their last 20 games, not including the Cup final, which doesn't count toward each team's overall record, as the Spurs are 23-9 on the season. Victor Wembanyama is having another dominant season, averaging 24 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 blocks as a matchup nightmare. The Knicks (23-9) will also be without Josh Hart (ankle) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle). The model expects the Spurs to protect home court, projecting them to cover in 61% of simulations. Back the Spurs at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Ohio State vs. Miami: Over 40.5 total points

Both these teams average more than 30 points per game this season, with Ohio State at 32 ppg and Miami at 31.2 ppg. They both utilize top quarterback play to achieve offensive success. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns with six interceptions, flanked by a top wide receiver duo in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Meanwhile, Carson Beck was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal after throwing for more than 3,000 yards in back-to-back years at Georgia. Beck has 3,175 passing yards this season. With these two established quarterbacks leading the way, the model projects the Over to hit in 63% of simulations. Back Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Thunder (-15.5) vs. Trail Blazers

The Thunder have the No. 2 scoring offense (122.1 points per game) and No. 1 scoring defense (107.9 ppg) allowed in the NBA this season. The Spurs have been their kryptonite, but outside of San Antonio, the Thunder are 28-2 this season. Portland is one of those two non-Spurs losses in a 121-119 final in November, but the Thunder defeated the Trail Blazers, 122-95, in their next matchup. The model expects a result similar to their most recent matchup on Wednesday. Back the Thunder at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more college football and basketball picks on Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.