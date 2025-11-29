With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users receive $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass to bet on the entire Week 14 Saturday college football schedule or anything else on Saturday. The Iron Bowl is one of the most intense annual rivalries in college football, regardless of each team's record entering the contest. Alabama and Auburn meet for the 90th time, and although the two teams have inverse SEC records as one another, with the Crimson Tide at 6-1 and the Tigers 1-6 in SEC play, this still figures to be one of the best games of the Saturday Week 14 college football schedule. Alabama is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Saturday college football odds at DraftKings in enemy territory. Despite playing on the road, the SportsLine model views Alabama as one of its Saturday best bets at DraftKings to cover as 4.5-point favorites in this rendition of the Iron Bowl, which would secure the Crimson Tide's spot in the SEC Championship Game, and likely the College Football Playoff as well.

The model is also backing UNLV to cover as 7.5-point favorites in a 9 p.m. ET matchup on CBS Sports Network, as well as Notre Dame vs. Stanford to go Over 49.5 total points for its Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Alabama (-4.5) vs. Auburn

UNLV (-7.5) vs. Nevada

Over 49.5 points in Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Combining the model's three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +593 (risk $100 to win $593). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Alabama -4.5 vs. Auburn (-115)

No. 10 Alabama enters 9-2 overall on the season, while Auburn is 5-6, including 1-6 in SEC play. All six of the Tigers' losses have come by at least six points, and Alabama has won five straight Iron Bowls. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers, 28-14, in last year's Iron Bowl. After dropping its season-opener, Alabama has won nine of 10 games. Ty Simpson has proven himself ready to take the role of Alabama quarterback, throwing for 2,934 yards with 22 touchdowns to four interceptions, and Alabama has the No. 12 scoring defense in the nation, holding teams to 17.8 ppg this season. The model projects Alabama to cover in 54% of simulations. Back Alabama at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

UNLV -7.5 vs. Nevada (-108)

UNLV enters on a three-game winning streak, coming off a 38-10 win over Hawaii. The Rebels (9-2. 5-2 Mountain West) opened the season on a six-game winning streak and are in the mix to play in their conference championship game. UNLV has the No. 12 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 36.6 ppg this season, behind an efficient and balanced rushing and passing attack. The Rebels are 12th in yards per rush (5.4) and 24th in rushing yards per game (193.2), while ranking 19th in yards per pass (8.4) and 32nd in passing yards per game (260.1) in the country. Meanwhile, Nevada is 3-8 (2-5 Mountain West) this season. The model projects UNLV to cover in 75% of simulations in this 9 p.m. ET matchup on CBS Sports Network. Back UNLV at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Over 49.5 in Stanford vs. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish enter their final game of the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, winning their final nine contests after starting the year with losses to ranked programs in Miami and Texas A&M. Notre Dame has dominated the vast majority of its games since, behind the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation at 41.2 ppg on the most yards per play (7.3). The Fighting Irish scored 70 points last week against Syracuse and are averaging 52 ppg over their last three contests. Notre Dame has the offensive firepower to go Over this number by themselves, but Stanford has a capable offense, averaging 18.7 ppg this season, including scoring 31 points last week against Cal. The model projects the Over to hit in 62% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more Saturday college football picks?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.