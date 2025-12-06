Conference championship Saturday has arrived for college football, and with elite matchups such as No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. ET, followed by No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET, Saturday is the ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Between its Projection Model and a team of proven experts, SportsLine has you covered for who to wager on in one of the biggest nights of college football this year. The model has a pick locked in for Ohio State vs. Indiana to feature in its Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ohio State won the national championship last year despite not making the Big Ten Championship Game, however, with the No. 1 seed in the CFP on the line in this year's final, the model projects the Buckeyes to win and cover the 4-point spread for online sports betting.

SportsLine's team of experts also has locked in best bets for Alabama vs. Georgia and Duke vs. Virginia. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Georgia -1.5 vs. Alabama

Ohio State -3.5 vs. Indiana

Over 57.5 in Duke vs. Virginia

Combining the model's three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +578 (risk $100 to win $578). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Georgia -1.5 vs. Alabama (-112)

"I get that Kirby Smart has struggled against the Crimson Tide," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Sometimes when a coach doesn't have success versus a certain team, the pressure to beat them trickles down to the players. I think we saw that last year with Ryan Day and Ohio State when they lost to Michigan. However, I feel like Georgia is the more complete team right now. The Bulldogs are playing much better than they were earlier in the season, especially defensively. Back in September when Tennessee was running up and down the field on Georgia, I had a lot of concerns about the Bulldogs. Now Georgia is peaking at the right time, while Alabama is going in the opposite direction." Back Georgia at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Ohio State -3.5 vs. Indiana (-112)

The Buckeyes are exactly where everyone expected them to be on conference championship Saturday. Indiana…not so much. The Hoosiers were the No. 20-ranked team in the preseason polls, while Ohio State was coming off a national championship. Both teams enter Saturday with 12-0 records, but Indiana didn't face nearly as grueling of a schedule as Ohio State to reach that mark. Indiana has only two victories over ranked opponents this season, and one came against a No. 9 Illinois team at the time that finished 8-4 and unranked. Meanwhile, Ohio State defeated Texas, which was the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, 14-7 in its opener at a neutral site and closed the year with a 27-9 win at No. 15 Michigan in The Game. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza may be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but Ohio State simply has too much talent all over the field for the Hoosiers. The model projects the Buckeyes to cover in 53% of simulations. Back Ohio State at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Over 57.5 in Virginia vs. Duke (-112)

"Duke's defense has been horrible for the last month, and that includes Virginia putting up 31 points against it earlier despite taking its foot off the gas in the fourth quarter," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "The Hoos should move the ball well here again, but I expect Duke's offense to find a bit more success, too." Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more Saturday college football picks?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.