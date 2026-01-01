Sports bettors can ring in 2026 with a College Football Playoff tripleheader, including two of the nation's biggest programs in action in the final two games of the day. The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 4 p.m. ET in the Rose Bowl, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. ET in a pair of CFP quarterfinal games, and the current DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Despite Alabama being a three-loss team and going against undefeated Indiana, the SportsLine advanced computer model is backing the Crimson Tide as 7-point underdogs as one of its Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model also has a Thursday best bet from the NBA, backing the Dallas Mavericks to upset the Philadelphia 76ers as +114 underdogs. One of SportsLine's top experts also has a pick on Georgia vs. Ole Miss.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Alabama (+7.5) vs. Indiana

Mavericks (+114) to defeat the 76ers

Georgia (-6) vs. Ole Miss

Combining the model's three picks into a Thursday parlay would result in a payout of +693 (risk $100 to win $693).

Alabama (+7.5) vs. Indiana (-112)

It's difficult to imagine Alabama as a full touchdown underdog against Indiana based on name recognition, but the Hoosiers have earned their No. 1 seed with an undefeated, Big Ten championship season, including a 13-10 victory over Ohio State in the conference final. However, despite Alabama suffering three losses this year, the Crimson Tide still have one of the most talented rosters from top to bottom in the nation, and as reminded once again on Wednesday in Miami's upset over Ohio State, the CFP is an entirely new season from what happened over the past few months. Junior quarterback Ty Simpson has proven ready to take over as the Alabama starter, throwing for 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. The Crimson Tide play in their ninth CFP over the last 12 years, as the program is used to this environment, which can't hurt on Thursday. The model projects Alabama to cover in 63% of simulations.

Mavericks (+114) to defeat the 76ers

The Mavericks enter on a three-game losing streak, however, those all results came on the road, and they return to Dallas on Thursday. The Mavericks defeated the Nuggets, 131-130, as 6.5-point underdogs on Dec. 23 in their most recent home game, and they have won five straight in Dallas. The Mavericks were underdogs in four of those home games as well, so they have thrived in similar situations to Thursday as of late. Mavericks center Anthony Davis has missed the last two games, but he's off the injury report for Thursday. The 10-time All-Star is averaging 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season, with rookie Cooper Flagg adding 19.4 ppg. The 76ers are 1-3 over their last four games, with their one win coming in a 139-136 overtime contest against the Grizzlies. The model projects the Mavericks to win in 62% of simulations, despite being plus-money underdogs.

Georgia (-6) vs. Ole Miss (-110)

"Georgia had eight full possessions in the first meeting and scored points on all eight of them," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Ole Miss' defense has been its biggest weakness all year, and will prove to be again here, only this time the offense won't be able to keep up as long."

Want more College Football Playoff picks and NBA picks on Thursday?

