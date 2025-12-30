The USC Trojans take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2025 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio as one of the highlights of the Tuesday sports calendar, providing another top matchup to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Despite TCU having the perceived homefield advantage playing in Texas, SportsLine's advanced computer model is backing USC to cover as 5.5-point favorites as part of its Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. TCU will be without starting quarterback Josh Hoover, who entered the transfer portal.

The model also has a Tuesday best bet from the NBA, backing the Boston Celtics to cover as 8.5-point favorites against the Utah Jazz. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a college basketball best bet on Seton Hall vs. Marquette. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Celtics (-8.5) vs. Jazz

USC (-5.5) vs. TCU

Seton Hall (-1.5) vs. Marquette

Celtics (-8.5) vs. Jazz

The Celtics had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 114-108 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday, but even with that result, they are 9-3 over their last 12 games and 19-12 on the season despite playing without Jayson Tatum (Achilles). Each of their last seven wins has come by at least eight points, and Boston has covered the spread in 11 of its last 12 victories. The Jazz are home Tuesday, but they are 1-3 over their last four in Utah and are 12-19 overall on the season. The model projects the Celtics to win in 68% of simulations. Back the Celtics at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

USC (-5.5) vs. TCU

The Trojans are 2-1 in bowl games under Lincoln Riley, including winning back-to-back bowl games over the last two years. USC is 9-3 in Year Four under Riley, for its most wins since Riley's first season, and has the No. 11 scoring offense in the nation at 36.5 points per game. The passing attack has fueled the offensive success, with USC fifth in passing yards (297.3 yards per game), while also ranking 14th in yards per rush (5.4) and adding 174.8 rushing yards per game. The Trojans will be without WR1 Makai Lemon, who is preparing for the NFL Draft, but quarterback Jayden Maiava, who threw for 3,431 yards, will play. TCU can't say the same for its 3,000-yard passer, as Josh Hoover entered the transfer portal and won't play. With that, the model projects the Trojans to cover in 58% of simulations. Back the USC at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Seton Hall (-1.5) vs. Marquette

"Until further notice, we'll trust early-season trends, as Shaheen Holloway's Seton Hall has been punching above its weight long enough to warrant a look," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "At 11-2, the Pirates have been tested enough, but what really jumps off the page is offensive improvements from a year ago when the Hall had some of the worst stats in the country. Holloway's various portal adds, including top scorer ex-Samford/Miami-Fl guard AJ Staton-McCray (recert foul issues but still 13.1 ppg), are keying an attack scoring nearly 15 ppg more than a year ago. Meanwhile, even the recent return of oft-injured point guard Sean Jones hasn't lifted Marquette, which at 5-8 continues as a major disappointment for Shaka Smart, and already 0-2 in the Big East." Back Seton Hall at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

