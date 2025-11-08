Week 11 of the college football season is filled with elite matchups and top 25 teams going head-to-head on Saturday, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can receive $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass to wager on the action. North Carolina recorded its first win in a month-and-a-half last week as Bill Belichick's squad improved to 3-5 with a 27-10 win over Syracuse. The SportsLine model projects North Carolina's offense to build off that success and make Over 42.5 points in North Carolina vs. Stanford one of its Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model is also backing a higher-scoring affair for No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 22 Missouri, playing Over 48.5 total points, while backing LSU as a 10.5-point underdog against No. 4 Alabama.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college football betting picks or NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Over 48.5 in Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Over 42.5 in North Carolina vs. Stanford

LSU +10.5 vs. Alabama

Over 48.5 in Missouri vs. Texas A&M

The Aggies scored a season-high 49 points on seven touchdowns in a 49-25 victory over LSU last week, which was the final straw in a disappointing era for Brian Kelly and the Tigers, culminating with Kelly's firing. But LSU isn't the first team the Aggies' offense has tormented this season, as they rank seventh in the nation at 37.8 ppg this season behind five 40-point performances in an 8-0 start. Meanwhile, Missouri is averaging 31.7 ppg this season, including 41.7 ppg at home. The model projects the Over to hit in 63% of simulations.

Over 42.5 in North Carolina vs. Stanford

Calling Bill Belichick's first year at North Carolina challenging is putting it mildly. But after four straight games of failing to reach 20 points in any contest, the Tar Heels scored 27 points in a road victory over Syracuse last week. Belichick's defensive genius from his NFL career hasn't immediately transferred to the college level, with a defense filled with transfer portal players. North Carolina is outside the top 50 in defensive scoring (24.4 ppg allowed). Stanford is allowing 30.1 ppg this season, though, including at least 29 points in five of its last six games. This game has high-scoring potential, and the model projects the Over to hit in 65% of simulations

LSU +10.5 vs. Alabama

The Tigers were a preseason top 10 team, largely due to what was supposed to be arguably the best offense in the nation. Garrett Nussmeier threw for more than 4,000 yards last season and was one of the Heisman favorites entering this year. But after a 5-3 start to the season, LSU made a change by firing Brian Kelly, and Nussmeier is no guarantee to start the entire season. He'll need to prove on Saturday that he should remain the starter, and the model expects the Tigers to be competitive enough with Alabama to cover a 10.5-point spread. Alabama is 5-0 in SEC play this season, but only two of those victories have been by more than seven points. The model projects LSU to cover in 59% of simulations.

