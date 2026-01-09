Last night featured a college football classic, and with top-seeded Indiana set to take on No. 5 Oregon in the second College Football Playoff semifinal Friday night, this matchup could play out similarly and create an elite contest to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. These two teams met in October, resulting in a 30-20 victory for Indiana, but given the stakes of this CFP semifinal, the SportsLine advanced computer model doesn't project quite as high-scoring an affair for this Peach Bowl matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The model is backing Under 50.5 points scored for Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook in a pairing of two elite defenses.

One of SportsLine's top experts has also backed a side in Indiana vs. Oregon, with SportsLine's Emory Hunt picking Indiana to cover as 3-point favorites. Additionally, the model has locked in its top NBA pick for Friday night, taking Over 214.5 points for Clippers vs. Nets to complete its Friday best bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 33-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Indiana vs. Oregon: Under 50.5 total points (-112)

Indiana (-3) vs. Oregon (-115)

Clippers vs. Nets: Over 214.5 total points (-110)

Indiana vs. Oregon: Under 50.5 total points (-112)

Yes, this matchup features two of the best offenses in college football, orchestrated by quarterbacks who could be the top two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft in Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. However, both teams' defenses actually rank even higher than their offenses in total scoring, with Indiana having the No. 2 scoring defense at 11.1 points per game allowed, and Oregon sixth at 15.3 ppg. Neither team allowed a touchdown in its quarterfinal games despite challenging matchups, with Indiana playing Alabama and Oregon going against Texas A&M. These two teams combined for 50 points in their regular-season matchup, but with this being the second time they meet, plus the increased attention to detail in preparing for a semifinal, the model projects a lower-scoring matchup tonight. The model projects the Under to hit in 59% of simulations.

Indiana (-3) vs. Oregon (-115)

"When you look at rematch games, it always comes down to what little adjustments teams make over the previous matchup," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "When facing Indiana, it really is about discipline and execution, which is tough to game plan for and adjust to. The Hoosiers simply do not make mistakes, and this spread is close enough to definitely reflect that notion."

Clippers vs. Nets: Over 214.5 total points (-110)

The Clippers have gone Over this number in four of their last five games, and they are coming off a 123-111 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday, which went Over this total. Los Angeles is allowing 123.7 ppg over its last three contests. Brooklyn has also gone Over this number in six of its last seven games. These two teams rank in the bottom four in the league in scoring, which is why this total is lower than most over/unders, but the model views it being this low as an overreaction to that statistic. The model projects the Over to hit in 69% of simulations.

