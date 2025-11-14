The San Antonio Spurs have the chance at revenge on Friday when they host the Golden State Warriors for the second time in three days, and with the latest FanDuel promo code, new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double on Wednesday with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, and although that wasn't enough to give the Spurs the victory, one SportsLine expert predicts a different outcome on Friday, backing the Spurs to defeat the Warriors as part of his best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick on one of the top college football games of the evening, backing Over 50.5 total points in Louisville vs. Clemson in an ACC battle. Meanwhile, another SportsLine expert has a pick in a top-15 college basketball showcase between No. 5 Arizona and No. 15 UCLA for Friday best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet games at FanDuel here:

Friday best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook

Clemson vs. Louisville: Over 50.5 total points (-115)

San Antonio Spurs to defeat the Golden State Warriors (-138)

Arizona (-1.5) vs. UCLA (-118)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +495 (risk $100 to win $568). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Clemson vs. Louisville: Over 50.5 total points (-115)

Louisville defeated Clemson, 33-21, last year to go Over this total, and the Cardinals' offense has been one of the better units in college football again this season. Miller Moss, a USC transfer quarterback, has the Cardinals averaging more than 30 points per game while scoring at least 24 points in all nine games this season. Louisville is averaging 30.7 ppg over its last three contests, with the Over hitting in two of those three games. Meanwhile, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was in the Heisman Trophy conversation before the season after throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns last year. He's dealt with some injuries this season, but he appears to be at full health and is two weeks removed from leading the Tigers to 45 points and throwing for 385 yards against Duke. The Over has also hit in two of the last three Clemson games. The model projects the Over to hit in 54% of simulations. Back the Over at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Spurs to defeat the Warriors (-138)

"Am I a huge Steph Curry fan? Not really," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "In many ways, he has ruined the NBA with his crazy pull-up/step-back 3-pointers because he is so gosh-darn amazing that everyone thinks they can do it. Do I think schematically Curry was good for basketball? Absolutely not. But I would argue he has changed the NBA, maybe more than Jordan has. My point is that Steph can win a game by himself. He did Wednesday on the Riverwalk with 46 points. It's just so hard to sweep one of these baseball-type series, though -- especially away. Remember, we were in this spot last Sunday with Orlando. With trepidation, I played the Magic to sweep Boston in a similar home/home type thing. They didn't. Back San Antonio at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Arizona (-1.5) vs. UCLA (-118)

"UCLA might kick on at some point this season...but not yet," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "Two against the spread losses vs. Pepperdine and West Georgia have highlighted Bruin shortcomings that Mick Cronin might not find easy to solve. Though adding ex-Lobos PG Donovan Dent is a plus, at the moment he looks the only UCLA player able to make plays off the dribble. Big man Aday Mara transferring to Michigan (where he is featuring nicely) also leaves a void. Meanwhile, this doesn't look like the same Arizona as the past two years that rode so much on the whims of Caleb Love. The excitement is building around 6-8 frosh Koa Peat, who is doing a bit of everything while scoring at a 19.3 ppg pace. Play Arizona (at Inglewood)."

Want more college basketball, college football and NBA picks?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Friday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball and more here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.