Texas vs. Georgia is garnering the majority of the attention of the college football world on Saturday, but it's not the only game. The No. 1 team in the nation takes the field on Saturday, and although it's not going as far as to pick an upset, SportsLine's model is expecting a closer game than many may be expecting. The model has UCLA in its Saturday best bets to hang around with No. 1 Ohio State, playing UCLA as 34.5-point underdogs. Ohio State is 9-0 this season, but the Buckeyes are 1-2 against the spread when favored by more than 25 points.

The model has a best bet on the top-10 matchup of Georgia vs. Texas as well, backing the Longhorns as 4.5-point underdogs. It is also backing Boise State to upset San Diego State at +106 odds in a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Saturday best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook

UCLA +34.5 vs. Ohio State

Texas +4.5 vs. Georgia

Boise State +106 vs. San Diego State

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay would result in a payout of +635 (risk $100 to win $635).

UCLA +34.5 vs. Ohio State (-115)

The Buckeyes are the well-deserved No. 1 team in the nation, but UCLA has been competitive in Big Ten play this season. The Bruins are 3-3 in the Big Ten, with two of their three conference losses coming in one-score contests. They are 3-1 ATS as an underdog in conference play this season. UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the No. 2 recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023, only behind Arch Manning, and although he hasn't fully lived up to those expectations early into his college career, he still has that potential. Ohio State is great, but UCLA can make enough plays to cover this margin. The model projects UCLA to cover the spread in 66% of simulations.

Texas +4.5 vs. Georgia (-115)

Speaking of Arch Manning, he'll take the field as an underdog around the same time as Iamaleava. Manning is coming off two of the best performances of his collegiate career, throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns against No. 9 Vanderbilt last week after a career-high 346 yards and three touchdowns the week before against Mississippi State. Georgia often has one of the top defenses in the nation, and this year is no exception, with a top-30 scoring defense in the nation. But No. 10 Texas has won each of its last two games against top-10 ranked teams heading into a matchup against No. 5 Georgia. The model projects Texas to cover the spread in 56% of simulations.

Boise State +106 vs. San Diego State

This matchup of the top two teams in the Mountain West will be a highly competitive 10:30 p.m. ET start on CBS Sports Network, with both teams at 4-1 in conference play this year. Boise State is coming off suffering its first conference loss of the season in a 30-7 final against Fresno State, which also snapped its three-game winning streak and six-game winning streak against unranked teams. That game was on Nov. 1, though, so the Broncos had time to regroup and prepare for this conference showdown. Meanwhile, San Diego State is coming off its first conference loss of the season, which came last week in a 38-6 demolition by Hawaii. The model projects Boise State to win in 67% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

