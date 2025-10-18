The Week 8 college football schedule on Saturday is loaded, which provides bettors an opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) and No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will meet in an SEC battle, while the No. 20 USC Trojans (5-1) will visit the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the No. 23 Utah Utes (5-1) and No. 15 BYU Cougars (6-0) will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's model has Tennessee (+9.5) covering the spread in 53% of simulations. The model's best bets also include the over on total points (60.5), cashing in 57% of the simulations in USC vs. Notre Dame. Meanwhile, SportsLine's model is backing the BYU Cougars (+4.5) to cover the spread in 55% of the simulations in Utah vs. BYU.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tennessee (+9.5) vs. Alabama (-105)

Tennessee is 1-0 ATS as the underdog and 1-0 ATS against ranked opponents in 2025. The Volunteers have also defeated the Crimson Tide in two of the last three outings, including a 24-17 win last season. Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar has 1,680 passing yards with 14 passing touchdowns for Tennessee. The Volunteers also have three receivers with 400-plus receiving yards, and SportsLine's model has them covering the spread in 53% of simulations.

USC vs. Notre Dame: Over 60.5 total points (-110)

USC's offense is averaging 45.5 points per game. Junior quarterback Jayden Maiava owns 1,852 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns. In the passing attack, junior receiver Makai Lemon leads the way with 682 receiving yards and six scores. As for Notre Dame, freshman quarterback CJ Carr has 1,622 passing yards and 13 passing scores, with the offense averaging 40 points per contest. The over has hit in four games for both teams in 2025. SportsLine's model thinks these teams will combine for 66 total points and has the over hitting in 57% of simulations.

Utah vs. BYU (+4.5) (-110)

BYU comes into this game undefeated, logging six straight wins. The Cougars are 4-2 ATS in all games this season and 2-1 ATS as the away team. Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier is a dual threat, with 1,220 passing yards, 295 rushing yards, and 15 total touchdowns. BYU has also won two straight over the Utes. SportsLine's model has the Cougars covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

