A busy college football Saturday is an ideal time to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. The Week 10 college football schedule is action-packed, with top matchups including Florida vs. Georgia, Tennessee vs. Oklahoma and Utah vs. Cincinnati.

SportsLine's projection model and team of experts has provided picks for all three games on FanDuel and combined them for a Saturday college football parlay that pays +738. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Saturday picks

Florida vs. Georgia: Over 50.5 total points (-110)

Oklahoma +118 vs. Tennessee

Utah (-10.5) vs. Cincinnati (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +738 (risk $100 to win $738). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Florida vs. Georgia: Over 50.5 points (-110)

"Sometimes the trends don't lie in the game formerly called the 'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party'...at least on paper," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "Georgia has scored 34 or more points (including in the 40s three times) against Florida in each of the last five meetings. The Gators have scored 20 points in each of the last three years against the Bulldogs. Sometimes it's best not to overthink things." Bet the Georgia vs. Florida over at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Oklahoma +118 vs. Tennessee

Both of these teams have suffered two losses already and likely need to win out to make the College Football Playoff, so this feels like an elimination game of sorts. It's also a strength-on-strength matchup, as Tennessee ranks second in the nation in scoring (45.6 ppg) and Oklahoma ranks fifth in scoring defense (12.5 ppg). However, while things have been difficult at times for the Sooners, they're at least capable offensively. Tennessee's defense, on the other hand, is another story. The model has Oklahoma winning in 47% of simulations, while these odds imply a slightly lower win probability of 44.3%. Bet the Oklahoma moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Utah (-10.5) vs. Cincinnati (-108)

"At first look, this spot seems steep given that Cincy has not lost SU since a three-point decision to Nebraska in its opener. However, the Bearcats will miss injured RB Evan Pryor, their dynamic top ball-toter who averages 7.2 yards per carry," SportsLine college football expert Mike Tierney said. "He has opened it up for QB Brendan Sorsby, who might not be afforded the usual passing lanes. Cincy also must work through a late 10:15 p.m. (ET) kickoff. Utah has taken care of business when favored by 8.5 or more, going 5-0 ATS." Bet Utah to cover at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Want more college football picks?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.