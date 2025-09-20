Users wanting to bet on college football on Saturday can use the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. You can use the latest FanDuel promo code to build your bankroll for college football, with the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. Our model is backing the Wolverines to cover the spread (-1.5), along with the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (+6.5) covering against No. 11 Oklahoma, and the Over (52.5) cashing in No. 19 Indiana vs. No. 9 Illinois.

Best Saturday picks:

Michigan (-1.5) vs. Nebraska (-105)

Auburn (+6.5) vs. Oklahoma (-105)

Illinois vs. Indiana Over 52.5 total points (-110)

Michigan (-1.5) vs. Nebraska

The Wolverines have a 6-4 record over Nebraska, including four straight wins over the Cornhuskers. Two of them came on the road. Bryce Underwood has thrown for 628 passing yards with two passing touchdowns. Justice Haynes is fifth in the nation in rushing yards (388) with five rushing touchdowns. Nebraska is giving up 136 rushing yards per game with four yards per rush. SportsLine model projects the Wolverines to cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Auburn (+6.5) vs. Oklahoma

Both teams head into this game undefeated. Despite facing a stout Oklahoma defense, the Tigers have an effective offense. They average 415.7 total yards of offense with 37 points per game. Quarterback Jackson Arnold has 501 passing yards, 192 rushing yards, and eight total touchdowns. Jeremiah Cobb also has 314 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2025. John Mateer is a dynamic force for the Sooners, but he has three interceptions this season. Look for the Tigers to force a turnover and keep this within one possession. SportsLine model projects Auburn covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Illinois vs. Indiana Over 52.5 total points

These two offenses have been able to move up and down the field this season. Indiana enters this matchup ranked third in the nation in total offense (591.7) with 52 points per game. Meanwhile, Illinois averages 405.7 total yards of offense and 45 points per contest in 2025. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has completed 71% of his throws for 709 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is completing 72% of his throws for 708 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. SportsLine's model predicts these teams to score 57 total points, and the over cashes in 54% of simulations.

