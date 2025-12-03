South Florida is expected to hire Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline as the next head coach in Tampa, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. Hartline informed the Buckeyes of his intention to take the Bulls job this morning.

The 39-year-old Hartline takes over for the outgoing Alex Golesh, who was named the head coach at Auburn over the weekend after leading the Bulls to a 9-3 record in 2025.

Hartline is considered one of the top wide receiver coaches in the country and has been the offensive coordinator this year for the nation's No. 13 scoring offense. The Bulls finished as the No. 4 scoring offense in the country this past year, and will hope Hartline can keep that trend going in 2026.

This will be a return to the Sunshine State for Hartline, who played for the Miami Dolphins from 2009 to 2014.

What hiring Hartline means for USF

Hartline comes to USF with a pedigree as one of the nation's elite recruiters, as during his tenure as receivers coach in Columbus he established Ohio State as the top destination for five-star receivers. The Buckeyes signed two more elite receivers on Wednesday with five-star Chris Henry Jr. and four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt pledging to Ohio State in what is Hartline's final recruiting class at Ohio State.

The Bulls will look to Hartline to use those recruiting chops to land top homegrown talent from the state of Florida and build one of the most talented rosters outside the power conferences. USF has the 66th ranked recruiting class at 247Sports for the Class of 2026 as of Wednesday morning.

While Hartline played professionally in Florida, this will be a new experience for him. Hartline's entire career as a college player and coach has been at Ohio State. He starred at receiver from 2005-08 and then returned as a quality control assistant in 2017 before taking over as receivers coach in 2018. He was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2023, shared that role with Chip Kelly in 2024 and was once again the lone OC in Columbus in 2025.

Now he will take on a new challenge in trying to keep USF as one of the top teams in the American next year, where many of the top programs will be navigating life with a new coach. USF, North Texas and Tulane are all going to be under new leadership, and Hartline will be looking to lead the Bulls to their first conference title game appearance.

What losing Hartline means for Ohio State

Hartline is expected to remain with the Buckeyes through the Big Ten Championship and their College Football Playoff run before shifting his full attention to USF.

His departure means Ryan Day will have to replace one of his longest tenured assistants and a top recruiter. The Buckeyes will not have any issues garnering interest for their offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach positions, but Day will have some pressure to nail this hire to keep the Ohio State machine churning along.

Perhaps Chip Kelly, who was recently fired by the Las Vegas Raiders, would embrace a return to the offensive coordinator job in Columbus after another failed stint at the NFL level. Whether they bring Kelly back or not, the Buckeyes will also want to add another coach with a strong recruiting background to replace what Hartline brought them on the recruiting trail.

We have seen Ohio State plug and play with assistants in the past and keep things on track, but Hartline has been a constant presence for nearly a decade. His departure represents a bit of a challenge for Day, but the Buckeyes will be well-positioned to land top talent, even if they opt to bring in multiple coaches to fill the roles Hartline held.