The Old Dominion Monarchs face the South Florida Bulls in the 2025 Cure Bowl on Wednesday. Old Dominion closed the regular season with five consecutive wins, while USF won its last two games and three of four. The Monarchs (9-3), who finished second in the Sun Belt East Division at 6-2, outscored their opponents by 161 points this season. The Bulls (9-3), who finished tied for fourth in the American Conference, outscored their foes by 236 points in 2025. South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown and Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph have both opted out and will not take part in the game. South Florida coach Alex Golesh and most of the offensive staff will also not coach since Golesh took the Auburn job.

Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., is at 5 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting. The Bulls are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Old Dominion vs. South Florida odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5 via SportsLine consensus.

After 10,000 simulations of this matchup SportsLine's model is going Over (52.5) on the total. The Bulls have gone over the total in three of their last five games and in seven of 10.

The model has Old Dominion running back Trequan Jones rushing for more than 80 yards and a score, while South Florida running backs Nykahi Davenport, Sam Franklin and Alvon Isaac combined to rush for more than 100 yards. The teams combine for 56 points as the Over clears in well over 50% of simulations.

