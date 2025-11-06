The South Florida Bulls will look to stay in the mix for the American Athletic Conference championship when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners in a key matchup on Thursday night. UTSA is coming off a 48-26 win over Tulane on Oct. 30, while USF will look to rebound from a 31-24 loss at Memphis on Oct. 25. The Roadrunners (4-4, 2-2 AAC), who are eighth in the league, are 1-3 on the road this season. The Bulls (6-2, 3-1 AAC), who are tied for fourth in the American, are 4-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. UTSA won the only previous meeting between the teams with a 49-21 triumph in 2023. The Bulls are 13.5-point favorites in the latest USF vs. UTSA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 67.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any UTSA vs. South Florida picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on UTSA vs. South Florida. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for South Florida vs. UTSA:

UTSA vs. South Florida spread South Florida -13.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook UTSA vs. South Florida over/under 67.5 points UTSA vs. South Florida money line South Florida -559. UTSA +410 UTSA vs. South Florida picks See picks at SportsLine UTSA vs. South Florida streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why South Florida can cover

Senior quarterback Byrum Brown guides the Bulls' offense. In eight starts, he has completed 154 of 245 passes for 1,964 yards (62.9%) and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions for a 148.2 rating. He has also rushed 120 times for 596 yards (5.0 average) and eight touchdowns. In the loss at Memphis, he completed 26 of 43 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also rushed 21 times for 121 yards and two scores.

Among the top threats in the passing game is freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Koger. In just four games, he has 17 receptions for 337 yards and five touchdowns. In the loss to Memphis, he caught five passes for 78 yards and a score. He had four receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-36 win at North Texas on Oct. 10.

Why UTSA can cover

Junior quarterback Owen McCown powers the Roadrunners. He is coming off a season-best performance in the win over Tulane. In that contest, he completed 31 of 33 passes (93.9%) for 370 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-13 win over Rice on Oct. 11. For the season, he has completed 168 of 249 passes (67.5%) for 1,680 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Leading the UTSA ground attack is senior running back Robert Henry Jr. In eight games, he has rushed 120 times for 955 yards (8.0 average) and nine touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns. In a 55-17 loss at North Texas, he carried 12 times for 138 yards (11.5 average) and one touchdown. He carried 21 times for 144 yards and one touchdown, and caught two passes for 76 yards and a score in a 17-16 win at Colorado State on Sept. 20.

How to make UTSA vs. South Florida picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 64 combined points.

So who wins UTSA vs. South Florida, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UTSA vs. South Florida spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.