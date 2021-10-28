The East Carolina Pirates will look for their second consecutive win over the South Florida Bulls when they meet in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday night. Although the Bulls (2-5, 1-2) have dominated the all-time series 9-2, the Pirates (3-4, 1-2) won the last meeting, 44-24 in Tampa, Fla., last season. USF has won five of the past six matchups and is 5-0 all-time against East Carolina in games played in Greenville, N.C.

The game from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Pirates are favored by 10 points in the latest USF vs. East Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5.

USF vs. East Carolina spread: ECU -10

USF vs. East Carolina over-under: 56.5 points

USF vs. East Carolina money line: South Florida +310, East Carolina -400

USF: The Bulls are 6-2 against the spread against a team with a losing record

ECU: The Pirates are 5-0 ATS in their last five conference games



Why East Carolina can cover

The Pirates have been averaging 28.7 points per game on offense, and a big reason for that is their receiving corps. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tyler Snead tops the group with 35 receptions for 476 yards (13.6 average) and two touchdowns. In last week's overtime loss at Houston, he made seven receptions for 114 yards (16.3 average). For his career, Snead has been a weapon, catching 169 passes for 1,995 yards (11.8 average) and 16 touchdowns in his four-year career.

Also making his presence felt is senior Audie Omotosho, who has 21 receptions for 268 yards (12.8 average) and two TDs. He has caught touchdown passes in each of the past two games. Last week at Houston, he caught four passes for 34 yards and a score. In ECU's game on Oct. 9 at Central Florida, Omotosho had four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. In three seasons with the Pirates, he has 44 receptions for 580 yards (13.2 average) and three TDs.

Why South Florida can cover

Despite that, the Pirates are not a lock to cover the East Carolina vs. USF spread. That's because the Bulls have a talented stable of running backs, including junior Jaren Mangham, who leads the team in rushing. For the season, he has carried 96 times for 416 yards (4.3 average) and 12 touchdowns. In last week's win over Temple, Mangham carried 26 times for 152 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns.

Also coming up big against Temple was junior running back Kelley Joiner, who carried 14 times for 126 yards (9.0 average) and a score. It was by far his best outing of the year. For the season, Joiner has rushed 36 times for 235 yards (6.5 average) and one touchdown.

