USF vs. Tulsa odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 64-52 run

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane host the South Florida Bulls in an AAC Friday night matchup kicking off 7 p.m. ET. Tulsa is just 1-4 but has played tough against the likes of Texas and Houston, while unbeaten USF has won shootouts and defensive struggles. The latest South Florida vs. Tulsa odds have the Bulls favored by 7.5 points, the same as where the line opened, while the over-under for total points scored is at 61.5 after opening at 62. Tulsa is just two years removed from a 10-3 season and lost to USF by one possession in the last two meetings.

The model knows USF averages 275 yards passing and 212 yards rushing per game, ranking in the top 32 nationally in each and 21st overall. And yet the team has won two of its five games scoring 25 points or fewer by holding opponents -- Illinois and East Carolina -- in the teens.

USF quarterback Blake Barnette has been accurate, completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards and nine TDs. He's also rushed 49 times in five games, with four TDs on the ground. But teams can't just focus the passing attack with Jordan Cronkrite running through defenses. He's gained 606 yards on a massive 8.9 yards per carry and five TDs, including 303 yards last week in a 58-42 win over UMass.

Just because South Florida has been rolling offensively doesn't mean the Bulls are a lock to cover Friday.

Tulsa is just 1-4, but each loss had substantial opportunities. The Golden Hurricane outgained Temple 368-300 but lost 31-17, led Arkansas State early but succumbed 29-20, lost to Texas 28-21 on a fourth-quarter Longhorns score and led Houston 26-17 in the fourth quarter before the Cougars went on a 24-0 spurt, including 17 points in 91 seconds.

In an effort to jump-start the offense, Tulsa went with freshman Seth Boomer at quarterback last weekend, replacing Luke Skipper. Boomer passed for 227 yards against Houston -- 50 yards over the team's season average -- with one touchdown and one interception.

Tulsa does most of its damage on the ground, led by sophomores Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor. Each has 92 carries and four touchdowns.

