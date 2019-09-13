UT-San Antonio vs. Army: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UTSA vs. Army West Point football game
Who's Playing
UT-San Antonio (home) vs. Army (away)
Current Records: UT-San Antonio 1-1-0; Army 1-1-0
What to Know
UT-San Antonio fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will take on Army at 3:30 p.m. ET at Alamodome.
After a dominant win in their matchup two weeks ago, the Roadrunners were humbled last Saturday. They were completely outmatched, falling 14-63 to Baylor. UT-San Antonio's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Sincere McCormick, who rushed for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, Army was close but not close enough as they fell 21-24 to Michigan.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. UT-San Antonio is stumbling into the game with the 11th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 9 on the season. On the other hand, the Black Knights have yet to allow a single passing touchdown. So, the UT-San Antonio squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
- TV: NFL Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Black Knights are a big 17 point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
