UT-San Antonio vs. Incarnate Word: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UT-San Antonio (home) vs. Incarnate Word (away)

Last Season Records: UT-San Antonio 3-9-0; Incarnate Word 6-5-0;

What to Know

Incarnate Word and UT-San Antonio are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. While Incarnate Word was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, UT-San Antonio has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Incarnate Word ranked worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 295.3 on average. On the other hand, UT-San Antonio was 33rd in the nation in penalties, finishing the 2018 season with only 65. So .e Incarnate Word squad has its work cut out for it.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Incarnate Word will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome, Texas

Alamodome, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.09

Odds

The Roadrunners are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Roadrunners, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as an 8 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 99 degrees.