UT-San Antonio vs. Incarnate Word: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UTSA vs. Incarnate Word football game
Who's Playing
UT-San Antonio (home) vs. Incarnate Word (away)
Last Season Records: UT-San Antonio 3-9-0; Incarnate Word 6-5-0;
What to Know
Incarnate Word and UT-San Antonio are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. While Incarnate Word was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, UT-San Antonio has set their aspirations higher this year.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Incarnate Word ranked worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 295.3 on average. On the other hand, UT-San Antonio was 33rd in the nation in penalties, finishing the 2018 season with only 65. So .e Incarnate Word squad has its work cut out for it.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Incarnate Word will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.09
Odds
The Roadrunners are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Roadrunners, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as an 8 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 99 degrees.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Alabama vs. Duke live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Alabama opens the 2019 college football season
-
Auburn vs. Oregon odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Oregon vs. Auburn game 10,000 times
-
FSU blows lead vs Boise State
Florida State was shutout in the second half in front of its home crowd
-
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Week 1: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 1 of the 2019 season
-
Alabama vs. Duke prediction, pick
The Crimson Tide will kick off their campaign to take back the crown Saturday in Atlanta