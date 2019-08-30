UT-San Antonio vs. Incarnate Word: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UTSA vs. Incarnate Word football game
Who's Playing
UT-San Antonio (home) vs. Incarnate Word (away)
Last Season Records: UT-San Antonio 3-9-0; Incarnate Word 6-5-0;
What to Know
Incarnate Word and UT-San Antonio will face off at 6 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Alamodome to kick off their 2019 seasons. Incarnate Word was on the positive side of .500 (6-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, UT-San Antonio is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Incarnate Word ranked worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 295.3 on average. On the other hand, UT-San Antonio was 33rd in the nation in penalties, finishing the 2018 season with only 65. So...the Incarnate Word squad has its work cut out for it.
Since the experts predict a loss, Incarnate Word will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.09
Odds
The Roadrunners are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 5.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
