UT-San Antonio vs. Rice: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UTSA vs. Rice football game
Who's Playing
UT-San Antonio (home) vs. Rice (away)
Current Records: UT-San Antonio 2-4-0; Rice 0-6-0
What to Know
Rice lost both of their matches to UT-San Antonio last season, on scores of 20-7 and 20-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Rice's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with UT-San Antonio at 6 p.m. ET at Alamodome on Saturday. Rice staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
Rice might not have won anyway, but with 164 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They took a hard 35-20 fall against UAB. A silver lining for Rice was the play of RB Aston Walter, who rushed for 102 yards and one TD on 16 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Walter's 64-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.
On Saturday, UT-San Antonio was out to avenge their 52-3 loss to UAB from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Roadrunners lost to the Blazers by a decisive 33-14 margin. The over/under? 47. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rice is fifth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 285.8 on average. UT-San Antonio has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 130.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Owls are a 4-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
UT-San Antonio have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - UT-San Antonio 20 vs. Rice 3
- Oct 21, 2017 - UT-San Antonio 20 vs. Rice 7
- Oct 15, 2016 - UT-San Antonio 14 vs. Rice 13
- Nov 21, 2015 - UT-San Antonio 34 vs. Rice 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 8 odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 8 college football game 10,000 times
-
The Six Pack of picks for Week 8
Trust the Process in Week 8, The Unofficial Week of the Underdog
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Week 8 SEC picks against the spread
You can't blame the Tigers, Tide and Gators if they are looking ahead to bigger games the next...
-
Syracuse vs Pittsburgh odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game