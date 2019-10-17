UT-San Antonio vs. Rice: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

UT-San Antonio (home) vs. Rice (away)

Current Records: UT-San Antonio 2-4-0; Rice 0-6-0

What to Know

Rice lost both of their matches to UT-San Antonio last season, on scores of 20-7 and 20-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Rice's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with UT-San Antonio at 6 p.m. ET at Alamodome on Saturday. Rice staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

Rice might not have won anyway, but with 164 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They took a hard 35-20 fall against UAB. A silver lining for Rice was the play of RB Aston Walter, who rushed for 102 yards and one TD on 16 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Walter's 64-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

On Saturday, UT-San Antonio was out to avenge their 52-3 loss to UAB from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Roadrunners lost to the Blazers by a decisive 33-14 margin. The over/under? 47. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rice is fifth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 285.8 on average. UT-San Antonio has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 130.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a 4-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

UT-San Antonio have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.