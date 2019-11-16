UT-San Antonio vs. So. Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

UT-San Antonio (home) vs. So. Miss (away)

Current Records: UT-San Antonio 4-5; So. Miss 6-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UTSA Roadrunners are heading back home. UT-San Antonio and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. UT-San Antonio will be seeking to avenge the 27-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 20 of last year.

The Roadrunners slipped by the Old Dominion Monarchs 24-23 last week. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the third quarter to overcome a 23-10 deficit.

A well-balanced attack led Southern Miss over the UAB Blazers every single quarter on their way to victory. Southern Miss took their game with ease, bagging a 37-2 win over UAB. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Golden Eagles had established a 30-2 advantage.

Southern Miss' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Dylan Hopkins and got past UAB's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.

The Roadrunners are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Roadrunners to 4-5 and the Golden Eagles to 6-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UT-San Antonio is 11th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. Southern Miss has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 123.1 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.42

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 17-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

So. Miss have won three out of their last four games against UT-San Antonio.