UT-San Antonio vs. UAB live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UT-San Antonio (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: UT-San Antonio 2-3-0; UAB 4-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, UT-San Antonio is heading back home. UT-San Antonio and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

UT-San Antonio was able to grind out a solid victory over UTEP last week, winning 26-16. RB Sincere McCormick had a stellar game for the Roadrunners as he rushed for 189 yards and one TD on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time McCormick has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

As for UAB, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Western Kentucky, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. UAB enjoyed a cozy 35-20 win over Rice. That's another feather in the cap for UAB, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

The Roadrunners are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The Roadrunners took a serious blow against the Blazers when the two teams last met in November of last year, falling 52-3. Maybe the Roadrunners will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.89

Odds

The Blazers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Blazers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

UAB have won both of the games they've played against UT-San Antonio in the last five years.