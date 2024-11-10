Utah athletic director Mark Harlan blasted Big 12 officials for a controversial defensive holding call in the Utes' 22-21 loss to rival No. 9 BYU. The call occurred on what appeared to be a game-clinching fourth-down sack for the Utes with 1:30 to go in the game.

"This game absolutely was stolen from us," Harlan said. "We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I'm not. We won this game, someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed, I will talk with the commissioner. This is not fair to our team. I'm disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight."

Utah led 22-21 when Junior Tafuna and Karene Reid sacked BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff on a fourth-and-10, but officials flagged Utes defensive back Zemaiah Vaugh for a holding call that gave the Cougars a first down.

The call gave BYU a first-and-10 at the 19-yard line. Retzlaff connected on passes of 30 and 12 yards to help set up Will Ferrin's game-winning 44-yard field goal with three seconds remaining. The win pushed BYU to 9-0 and 6-0 in Big 12 play.

It was a crushing loss for a Utah team that came into the season as the Big 12 favorite. The Utes had a chance to complicate its chief rival's CFP case and potentially knock them out of the top 10 with a victory. They would also have given themselves a chance to make a bowl game heading into a brutal closing stretch that includes No. 20 Colorado and No. 17 Iowa State.

The Utes made a quarterback change, starting sophomore Brandon Rose. He played well, throwing two touchdowns in the first half. However, Utah was outscored 12-0 in the final 30 minutes.

The win was significant for BYU as the Cougars try to make their first Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff. Two teams ahead of BYU lost -- No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Miami.