Utah's trip to Arizona in Week 11 wasn't circled on many schedules before the 2026 college football season began, but the Big 12 matchup is a showdown between ranked teams and has serious College Football Playoff implications.

The Utes are ranked No. 2 in the latest CFP poll as one of two undefeated teams remaining. After beating their hated rivals BYU last week, Utah's path to the Playoff -- and the Big 12 title game -- is clear, but they must turn the page quickly from taking down the Cougars as a trip to Tucson could prove tricky.

Arizona climbed to No. 23 in this week's rankings after beating TCU in a thriller, and the 7-2 Wildcats' only losses this season have been to the other top teams in the Big 12 -- BYU and Texas Tech. Both of those losses came on the road, and Arizona will be relishing the opportunity to prove they belong in the top tier of the Big 12 when they finally get to welcome one of the big boys to southern Arizona.

For the Utes, a win writes their name into the CFP bracket in pencil, as they'd improve to 10-0 with two games left where they'd be heavy favorites over TCU and West Virginia. The Wildcats, meanwhile, can pick up the biggest win of Brent Brennan's tenure and solidify their place in the Big 12's upper tier.

Utah vs. Arizona: Need to know

Refocusing the Utes: The Utes put everything they had into winning The Holy War last week against BYU, in the first-ever matchup between the rivals while both were ranked in the top 10. It was obvious how much they put into the game plan with their hot start, and then they were forced to dig deep and rally after the Cougars answered with some haymakers of their own.

That win was a proof point for Morgan Scalley in his first season as head coach, but this week might show us more about the kind of culture he's building in Salt Lake City. There's a natural urge to exhale after that kind of win, but Arizona is going to be juiced up for the chance to face the No. 2 team in the country at home. The Utes have to find a way to match that energy -- or at least withstand an early onslaught -- and get the game back on their terms.

Strength on strength in the pass game: Arizona is one of the best passing offenses in the country with veteran quarterback Noah Fifita who is both efficient with a 73% completion rate and dynamic with 23 pass plays of 30-plus yards -- third-most in the country. Fifita and his favorite target Isaiah Mizell can take the lid off of most defenses and apply constant stress -- especially with Fifita's ability to extend plays and get outside the pocket.

However, they'll be going up against one of the nation's best pass defenses that had Bear Bachmeier completely lost a week ago. Utah is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete just 51.3% of passes (2nd lowest in the country) and is tied for fourth in interceptions with 13 (including four last week). The Utes pass defense is hyper aggressive, and they have four players with two or more interceptions this season.

If there is one weakness to the Utah defense, it is that they have been susceptible to big plays in the passing game. The Utes have allowed 15 pass plays of 30+ yards this season, which ranks 104th in the country. Fifita and Arizona will have to take advantage of those opportunities for chunk plays when they present themselves because moving the ball consistently against the Utes is incredibly difficult.

Arizona's pass rush vs. Devon Dampier: The Utes defense will get plenty of attention, but Arizona hasn't been a slouch on that side of the ball this year either. The strength of their defense is their pass rush, which is 10th in the nation in sacks per game (3.11).

Devon Dampier is a tough quarterback to wrangle with his combination of strength and elusiveness, but the Wildcats are going to try to heat up Dampier to create some negative plays or, more ideally, turnovers. How Utah's offensive line handles Arizona's rush and how Dampier manages plays when the Wildcats do get pressure on him will be critical in this game.

Utah has allowed just 13 sacks this season, thanks to a quality offensive line and Dampier's escapability, but that will be put to the test against the Wildcats. If Arizona is going to win this game, they need to find ways to get the Utes' offense behind the sticks and probably need to win the turnover battle. The pass rush is going to be their best weapon to accomplish both of those goals, and if Arizona is going to pull off the upset, expect the pass rush to be leading the charge.

Where to watch Utah vs. Arizona live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Utah vs. Arizona prediction, picks

The Wildcats are a good football team and should provide a big test for the Utes coming off last week's win. That said, so far this season, when Arizona has played the best teams in the Big 12, it has proven to be lagging just a bit behind. Over 60 minutes, I expect that to be the case again on Saturday, even with a raucous environment in Tucson for their biggest home game in years. Utah won't have it easy, but when the clock hits triple zeroes, I expect the Utes to move to 10-0 and cover the short number. Pick: Utah -2.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Utah -2.5 Utah Utah Utah Utah Arizona Utah Utah Utah Utah SU Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah





















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