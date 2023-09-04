Utah athletic director Mark Harlan will replace new USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen on the 2023 College Football Playoff committee, executive director Bill Hancock said Monday. Cohen opted to step down to focus on her new position, which she took in August. The first CFP Rankings will be released on Oct. 31.

With Harlan's addition, the committee will have one athletic director representative from each of the five power conferences. Harlan joins Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel (Big Ten), Kansas State's Gene Taylor (Big 12), Kentucky's Mitch Barnhart (SEC) and NC State's Boo Corrigan (ACC), who also serves as the committee's chair.

The playoff committee has typically featured five sitting athletic directors from the power conferences next to a wide mix of representatives from different backgrounds and levels. Other athletic directors on the committee include Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler, Navy's Chet Gladchuk and Virginia Union's Joe Taylor.

"We are pleased to have Mark join the committee. His vast knowledge and experience as a college administrator has him well prepared for this new role," Hancock said in a statement. "While we are sorry Jennifer has had to step down from the committee, we certainly understand the exciting and challenging responsibilities she has with her new position at USC."

Cohen was selected as one of three new additions to the committee in March while she was the sitting athletic director at Washington. At the time, she replaced Colorado athletic director Rick George as a Pac-12 representative. Former Nevada coach Chris Ault and Sayler were also announced as committee members with three-year terms.

Hancock told reporters last week in Dallas that Cohen was unlikely to serve a full three-year term after her move to the soon-to-be Big Ten institution and would be replaced after one season. Cohen's appointment would have been in question after the 2023 season regardless as Manuel is already a sitting Big Ten athletic director on the committee.

"This decision was not an easy one, as the opportunity to serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is truly an honor, and the committee members and CFP staff are exceptional people," Cohen said in a statement. "However, to do exemplary work on the committee demands an enormous amount of time, work, research and travel, and after making this transition, it is clear to me that now at a new institution my full focus and energy must be on USC Athletics and on our student-athletes, coaches and staff. I am confident that this decision in the best interests of USC and the CFP, and I am grateful for the support and understanding of President Folt, Lincoln Riley and Bill Hancock and wish the committee the very best in the months ahead."

While Harlan will represent the Pac-12 in 2023, Utah will leave for the Big 12 in 2024. In a statement, Harlan said that his commitment to the committee is for the 2023 season. However, Big 12 representative Taylor is also in the final year of his three-year term. That could ultimately open the door for Harlan to remain on the committee heading forward if the CFP organization decides to retain him.

"I'm honored to serve in this important role, and I'd like to thank the CFP management committee for this opportunity." Harlan said. "I recognize the importance of this committee for college football and for our industry, and I'm eager to join the current committee members in this commitment for the 2023 season."

Complicating the selection is the ongoing status of the Pac-12. At this point, Oregon State and Washington State are the only schools that have not made formal plans to join another conference. If a new grant of rights is not signed by July 1, 2024, the Pac-12 legally ceases to exist after more than 100 years of operation.

Both Oregon State and Washington State have expressed interest in rebuilding some version of the Pac-12. The expanded CFP contract -- featuring a model with six conference champions and six at-large bids -- goes through the 2025-26 season and can only be amended by a unanimous vote from the Board of Managers. Notably, Washington State president Kirk Schultz sits on the board. If Oregon State and Washington State decide to continue the Pac-12, the CFP would have to decide whether to add one of their athletic directors -- Scott Barnes and Pat Chun, respectively -- to the playoff committee as a representative.

Hancock will retire from his duties as executive director after the 2023-24 season. The hope is to have a successor named at some point this fall to observe part of the CFP process. With the turnover, it's unclear who will ultimately make these decisions about the long-term makeup of the selection committee.