Warning signs came down the pipe for No. 10 Utah all day. First, rival No. 2 BYU fell on the road against UCF. Then, reigning Big 12 champion No. 8 Texas Tech dropped a miserable performance against Cincinnati.

Entering Utah's kickoff against No. 14 Houston, there were only three undefeated teams remaining in college football: Miami, UCLA and the Utes. But through a half, Utah had to work through their inexperience.

The Utes were held scoreless in the first half and had more three-and-outs (two) than red zone trips (one). But in the second half of a 21-13 victory, Utah wrestled away control of the postseason race and made their case as the Big 12's most complete team.

After going down 10-0 halfway through the third quarter, Utah only needed a moment to collect itself. Quarterback Devon Dampier recorded 75 yards on five plays all by himself -- two passes and three runs -- to finally get on the board in only 2:21.

The next drive, Utah reached Houston territory behind Dampier's arm, but added key runs from Daniel Bray and Wayshawn Parker to finally set up a five-yard touchdown run for the first lead of the game.

When it was time to put the game away, Utah sent a sneaky blitz that confused Houston quarterback Conner Weigman and led to a strip-sack deep in Houston territory. Dampier was again able to get in the end zone, and the Utes' defense bowed up at the right moments to end the game.

More than just the final stats, Utah's game control really stood apart. According to Game on Paper, 59% of their plays were successful, which ranks in the 96th percentile. They were especially good on rushes, ranking in the 93rd percentile. Even while missing a key offensive lineman and replacing all five offensive linemen from last season, results are still strong.

Now, Utah holds a 13-game winning streak, the longest active streak at the FBS level.

Even after the win, Utah is likely to remain behind BYU as the top-ranked Big 12 squad. The Cougars still have a historic win over No. 2 Notre Dame to fall back on, along with a win over Arizona that continues to age well. The Utes should easily jump Texas Tech and threaten an AP Top 5 ranking.

The Utes still play BYU and Arizona in the coming weeks, but the dramatic win over Houston means Utah can afford to split the games and remain in the Big 12 title race. After ranking as perhaps the best two-loss team in America last season, though, there's plenty of urgency to get it right this time. Especially after losing three straight to the rival Cougars, finally getting the team in Salt Lake City is top priority.

Utah was expected to set a new standard for the Big 12 when they moved from the Pac-12. It took two years and a coaching change, but the Utes are finally ascending to the head of the class.