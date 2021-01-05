Utah announced Tuesday that it is establishing the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship in honor of Jordan, a freshman running back for the Utes who died in December after an accidental shooting. The scholarship will be awarded to a Utah football player "who exemplifies the inspiring qualities that Jordan displayed through his work ethic, positivity and perseverance through adversity," said Utah's announcement.

Utes coach Kyle Whittingham and his wife, Jamie, are making the first contribution to the scholarship fund with a $100,000 gift. Jordan led Utah in rushing this season and was named the Pac-12 newcomer of the year after arriving at the school as a three-star prospect from Mesquite, Texas. A celebration of life service honoring Jordan is scheduled for Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jordan died in a Denton, Texas emergency room on Christmas night, according to medical examiner's records obtained by The Associated Press. Police had been called to a home in Denton, where they found him suffering from an accidental gunshot wound to the hip, according to records obtained by the AP.

Tributes have poured in from across college football in the days since Jordan's death. Colorado and Texas held a moment of silence in Jordan's honor before the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, while the Pac-12 Network aired a special showcasing the best performances from his standout freshman season. Fans and well-wishers have also brought flowers and other memorials to campus, where Jordan's No. 22 has been painted inside of a heart on the grass outside the school's football center.