The University of Utah is suing former assistant coach Freddie Whittingham, alleging he breached his contract when he left the program to join his brother Kyle Whittingham's staff at Michigan earlier this year.

The Salt Lake Tribune first reported the lawsuit, which Utah filed on Aug. 3 in the 3rd District Court. The university is seeking more than $300,000 for breach of contract and at least $1 million in general and special damages in a separate fiduciary-duty claim, along with punitive damages, according to the lawsuit.

Freddie Whittingham had been a member of Utah's football staff since 2012 and was under contract through Jan. 31, 2027, with an annual base salary of $525,000.

The lawsuit alleges Whittingham "abandoned" his position around Jan. 1, shortly after Kyle Whittingham was hired as Michigan's head coach. Utah claims Freddie Whittingham did not obtain written permission before discussing a position with Michigan, failed to provide written notice of his resignation and did not pay the liquidated damages required by his contract.

The university also alleges that Whittingham failed to give his full-time attention to his Utah coaching duties and that he recruited Utah players and recruits to Michigan while he was still under contract.

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Utah says Whittingham left before formally resigning

According to the report, the lawsuit claims Utah associate athletic director Jeff Rudy told Whittingham on Jan. 1 that he remained a Utah employee despite reports he was joining Michigan. Later that night, Rudy allegedly found Whittingham and family members clearing out his office.

The next day, Whittingham appeared with Kyle and other former Utah staff members at a Michigan basketball game, where Kyle introduced the group as members of his new staff, according to the filing. Utah also alleges a Michigan athletics employee contacted the school Jan. 3 about transferring Whittingham's phone line.

Whittingham later told Rudy that he expected Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel to contact Utah about a potential buyout, according to the lawsuit.

Whittingham's contract required him to pay liquidated damages equal to 75% of his annual salary for each full year remaining if he left without cause for another coaching job. Utah says it requested payment in January, but Whittingham disputed that he owed the damages.

The university also alleges Whittingham recruited Utah players to Michigan while still employed by the Utes. Five Utah players who entered the transfer portal ultimately committed to Michigan: tight end JJ Buchanan, edge rusher John Henry Daley, defensive lineman Jonah Lea'ea, and cornerbacks Salesi Moa and Smith Snowden.

Whittingham was one of five full-time Utah assistants who followed Kyle to Michigan. Utah alleges he was the only one who did not fulfill his contractual liquidated-damages obligation.

Kyle Whittingham left Utah after 21 seasons as the program's winningest coach before taking the Michigan job in December.