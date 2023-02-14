Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig will remain with the Utes after interviewing for the same position with Notre Dame, according to multiple reports. Ludwig, 58, was considered the top candidate for the job. The Fighting Irish will continue to look for a replacement for Tommy Rees, who was recently announced as Alabama's new offensive coordinator.

A well-traveled college assistant, Ludwig previously served as the Utes' OC from 2005-2008 before leaving for Cal. This time, however, Ludwig's reported $2.8 million buyout appears to have been an obstacle and will keep him in Salt Lake City after he spent the past four seasons guiding the Utes offense amid one of the best eras of program history.

Ludwig's unit at Utah ranked No. 17 in total offense during the 2022 season as the Utes won the Pac-12 Championship for a second consecutive season. Running the football has been the Utes' calling card during his tenure on staff, but Ludwig has also shown some quarterback development chops by molding Cam Rising into one of the Pac-12's best.

Developing a quarterback will be among the most critical tasks for the Fighting Irish's new coordinator as the program looks to build on a 9-4 record from coach Marcus Freeman's debut campaign. Because Freeman's background is on the defensive side of the ball, Notre Dame's new offensive coordinator should have autonomy to run the offense as he sees fit.

Freeman also interviewed Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein for the position, but Klein is remaining with the Wildcats after helping guide the program to the 2022 Big 12 championship.

Prior to arriving at Utah, Ludwig spent four seasons as Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator under Derek Mason. He's also been the OC at Fresno State, Oregon, San Diego State and Wisconsin.