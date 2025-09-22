Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was not up to standard in a 34-10 loss to Texas Tech this past Saturday, throwing two interceptions and averaging just 2.5 yards per carry -- a career low. There was a reason for the rough outing: Coach Kyle Whittingham revealed Monday that Dampier had been dealing with an injury, despite not being listed on the availability reports last week.

"He was doing the best he could," Whittingham said. "Wasn't able to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, a little bit Thursday. I'm going to tell you it definitely impacted Devon, but if you're out there, you got to get it done. So we never use that as an excuse."

Dampier sustained an ankle injury during Utah's Week 3 road game at Wyoming, analyst Joel Klatt noted on Saturday's broadcast. He was also reportedly seen limping after that contest. The injury kept him from fully participating in Utah's normal padded practices, limiting his preparation for the Big 12 opener against the Red Raiders.

The 2025 season marks the first year of formal Big 12 player availability reports, following the lead of the ACC, Big Ten and SEC. Under the new rules, programs must submit daily reports starting three days before each game, with a final update 90 minutes before kickoff, listing players as available, probable, questionable, doubtful or out.

Although Dampier missed multiple practices, he was not listed on Utah's availability report last week before making his fourth start for the Utes.

Despite the setback, Whittingham emphasized that Dampier's current condition is improving when asked if the injury could be a long-term concern.

"We hope not," Whittingham said. "But again, we never discuss injuries here other than the injury report, so we will just have to see how it goes. I think he's in a better place. Well, I know he's in a better place right now on Monday than he was last Monday, so that bodes well."

Dampier completed 25 of 38 passes for 162 yards in the loss. Utah's lone big play came on the first snap of their only touchdown drive, when Dampier connected with Dallen Bentley for a 44-yard gain. That score brought the Utes within 13-10 with 10:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, before Texas Tech pulled away with three unanswered touchdowns to close out the game.

Through the first three games of the season, Dampier had completed 73% of his passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. He had also added 198 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, showing the dual-threat ability that makes him Utah's centerpiece on offense.

"(We) believe in him completely and he's without a doubt our quarterback and you can't panic off one game that was not up to par," Whittingham said. "And again, we already talked about another reason why that may have been. ... I don't think one subpar game is fair to judge him off that. The first three games he was pretty darn good."

Utah is on the road at West Virginia this Saturday.