Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid will miss the 2023 Rose Bowl Game vs. Penn State on Monday, Jan. 2 with an unspecified injury, the senior announced Sunday night. As a result, Kincaid will begin preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I will, however, still attend the Rose Bowl and support and cheer for my teammates," Kincaid wrote in a statement. "I am so excited to watch them compete on January 2."

Kincaid caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns this season for the Pac-12 champion Utes, and was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award given to the nation's top tight end. He also received first-team All-Pac-12 honors. His best game came on one of the biggest stages of the season when he caught 16 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown in the 43-42 win over USC in the regular season. He caught 36 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 for the eventual Pac-12 champion Utes.

Kincaid played two seasons at the University of San Diego (2018-19), catching 44 passes for 835 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

"I have cherished every single moment I have stepped on the football field, and my time at both Utah and USD is something I will hold in my heart forever," he wrote. "I will never forget every drop of blood and sweat, every triumph, every tear shed and every memory made. Throughout this journey as a football player, I have learned and grown and pushed myself to places I never thought possible. I have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and these bonds and lessons and relationships I know will last a lifetime."