Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Fresno State 5-1, Utah State 3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Utah State will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Utah State should still be riding high after a big victory, while Fresno State will be looking to get back into the win column.

Last Saturday, Utah State's game was all tied up 17-17 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They blew past Colorado State 44-24. The win came about thanks to a strong surge in the first quarter to overcome a 17-0 deficit.

Utah State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Davon Booth out in front who rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries. Another player making a difference was Jalen Royals, who picked up 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was a good run, but Fresno State finally witnessed the end of their 14-game winning streak dating back to last season on Saturday. They fell to Wyoming 24-19. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 43 point over/under.

The win got Utah State back to even at 3-3. With their first loss of the season, Fresno State fell to 5-1.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's game: The Aggies have been unstoppable in the air this season, having averaged 296 passing yards per game. However, it's not like the Bulldogs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 300 per game.

Odds

Fresno State is a solid 7-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Fresno State.