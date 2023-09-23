Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: James Madison 3-0, Utah State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will head out on the road to face off against the Utah State Aggies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. James Madison will be looking to extend their current 6-game winning streak.

Last Saturday, James Madison narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Troy 16-14.

James Madison's defense stepped up, laying out the QB six times. Leading the way was Mikail Kamara and his two sacks.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed ten in total. All those points came courtesy of Camden Wise: he added nine points with three field goals, and another one kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Utah State lost to Air Force on the road by a decisive 39-21 margin on Friday.

The losing side was boosted by QB McCae Hillstead, who threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

The Aggies weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 54 rushing yards. That's the fewest rushing yards they've managed all season.

Looking ahead, James Madison shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 6.5 points. This contest will be their third straight against a team that now has a winning record (a stretch that saw them go 1-2 against the spread).

James Madison's win on Saturday bumped their overall record up to 3-0. Admittedly, the team didn't face the toughest opposition across those games, namely Troy, Virginia, and Old Dominion. Meanwhile, Utah State's defeat on Friday dropped their record down to 1-2.

Odds

James Madison is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

