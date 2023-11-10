Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Nevada 2-7, Utah State 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Utah State is heading back home. The Utah State Aggies and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Nevada took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah State, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 32-24 victory over San Diego State. The over/under was set at 56 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Utah State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Davon Booth out in front who rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown. Cooper Legas was another key contributor, throwing for 167 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73.3% of his passes.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Nevada last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 27-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Hawaii.

Despite their defeat, Nevada saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sean Dollars, who rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all.

Utah State's victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for Nevada, their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

Looking forward, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points.

Odds

Utah State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56 points.

Series History

Utah State and Nevada both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.