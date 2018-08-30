Utah State at Michigan State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Spartans open the 2018 season with Utah State on Friday night

You might not have realized it, but you have a chance to witness history on Friday night. You see, for the first time ever, Michigan State and Utah State will meet on a football field.

Don't you want to be there?

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Aug. 31 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Michigan State: The Spartans were one of the youngest teams in the country last season, but that didn't stop them from going 10-3. Now, Michigan State starts 2018 with many of its key players from last season's team back a year older and a year wiser. They also have bigger expectations.

Michigan State wants to win the Big Ten this season and get back to the College Football Playoff, but before it can do that, it has to get past a pesky Utah State team.

Utah State: During Matt Wells' first two seasons at Utah State, things were going quite well. The Aggies went 19-9 those two seasons, winning a division title in 2013. But things haven't been as fun since then.

After going 6-7 last year, the Aggies enter the 2018 season with a mark of 15-23 over the last three seasons. Utah State hopes to turn things around, starting with a road trip to East Lansing.

Prediction, picks

It's never easy picking games with spreads this size early in the season, particularly in a game like this where oddsmakers don't expect a lot of points to be scored. Still, I'm leaning Michigan State simply because I don't have much faith in Utah State being able to score more than 10 points in this contest. Pick: Michigan State -23.5


Dennis Dodd
Jerry Palm
Tom Fornelli
Chip Patterson
Barton Simmons
Barrett Sallee
Ben Kercheval
MSU -23.5
Utah St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Utah St.
Utah St.
Michigan St.
S/U
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

