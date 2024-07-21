Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon Jr., 22, died Saturday in an apparent drowning at a Utah reservoir, the school announced. The Cache County Sheriff's Office told ESPN Seldon's body was recovered Saturday evening after an extensive search that involved a diving team.

"Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information," the Cache County Sheriff's Office told ESPN.

"Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.," Utah State athletic director Diana Sabau said in a statement released by the school. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre."

Seldon started his career at Michigan before transferring to New Mexico State two years ago. He appeared in 28 games for the Aggies and earned captain status after recording 98 tackles and two interceptions. He followed defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling to Utah State in the offseason. Drelling has since taken on the role of interim coach after Blake Anderson was fired.

"Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own," Dreiling said in a statement released by the school. "Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was

an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre's family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss."