Who's Playing

Air Force @ Utah State

Current Records: Air Force 2-2; Utah State 1-4

What to Know

This Thursday, the Utah State Aggies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.2 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Air Force Falcons at 9:30 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

The Aggies have more to be thankful for after their contest against the New Mexico Lobos last week. Utah State beat New Mexico 41-27. QB Andrew Peasley was a one-man wrecking crew for Utah State, passing for three TDs and 239 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 118 yards. This was the first time Peasley has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Utah State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Lobos' offensive line to sack the QB four times total. Leading the way was DE Nick Heninger and his two sacks. Heninger now has three sacks this year.

Meanwhile, Air Force got themselves on the board against New Mexico two weeks ago, but New Mexico never followed suit. Air Force blew past New Mexico 28 to nothing. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. The Falcons' RB Brad Roberts was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 177 yards on 28 carries.

The Aggies have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Utah State suffered a grim 31-7 defeat to Air Force when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe Utah State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Falcons are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Air Force have won four out of their last five games against Utah State.