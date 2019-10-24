Utah State vs. Air Force odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Air Force Falcons and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is 5-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Utah State is 4-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. Air Force is so-so against the spread this season (4-3) while Utah State has been strong (4-2). The Falcons, winners of three of their last four overall, are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Air Force vs. Utah State odds, while the over-under is set at 58. Before entering any Utah State vs. Air Force picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

A well-balanced attack led the Falcons over Hawaii every single quarter on their way to victory in their last outing, a 56-23 win. Quarterback Mike Schmidt had a huge game for the Falcons as he rushed for 120 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Schmidt has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Schmidt scored four touchdowns overall -- his season high.

Meanwhile, Utah State took its matchup against Nevada last week by a conclusive 36-10 score. The Aggies have now won four of their last five overall, with the only loss during that span coming to No. 2 LSU. Quarterback Jordan Love is the name to know for the Aggies as he enters this contest with 1,506 passing yards. His accuracy, however, has been way down this season as he's dropped to 59.6% after completing 64% of passes last year. Love has also thrown nine interceptions against just seven touchdowns, after tossing 32 touchdowns (with just six INTs) in 2018.

Two stats to consider: Air Force comes into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 27. But Utah State enters the game with only six rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 18th best in the nation.