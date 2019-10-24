Utah State vs. Air Force odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Utah State and Air Force. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Air Force Falcons and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is 5-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Utah State is 4-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. Air Force is so-so against the spread this season (4-3) while Utah State has been strong (4-2). The Falcons, winners of three of their last four overall, are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Air Force vs. Utah State odds, while the over-under is set at 58. Before entering any Utah State vs. Air Force picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Air Force vs. Utah State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
A well-balanced attack led the Falcons over Hawaii every single quarter on their way to victory in their last outing, a 56-23 win. Quarterback Mike Schmidt had a huge game for the Falcons as he rushed for 120 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Schmidt has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Schmidt scored four touchdowns overall -- his season high.
Meanwhile, Utah State took its matchup against Nevada last week by a conclusive 36-10 score. The Aggies have now won four of their last five overall, with the only loss during that span coming to No. 2 LSU. Quarterback Jordan Love is the name to know for the Aggies as he enters this contest with 1,506 passing yards. His accuracy, however, has been way down this season as he's dropped to 59.6% after completing 64% of passes last year. Love has also thrown nine interceptions against just seven touchdowns, after tossing 32 touchdowns (with just six INTs) in 2018.
Two stats to consider: Air Force comes into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 27. But Utah State enters the game with only six rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 18th best in the nation.
So who wins Utah State vs. Air Force? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Air Force vs. Utah State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Houston vs. SMU odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Houston vs. SMU game 10,000 times.
-
SMU vs. Houston pick, live stream
The Mustangs look to continue their unbeaten start with an in-state rivalry win
-
Week 9 CFB: Odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college football game 10,000 times
-
Alabama QB Tagovailoa expected back soon
This is welcome news for Crimson Tide fans with LSU coming up in a couple weeks
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's USC vs. Colorado game 10,000 times.
-
The Six Pack: Smart picks for Week 9
The Process is inching closer to even on the season, do you dare to keep the faith?
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game