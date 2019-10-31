Utah State vs. BYU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah State (home) vs. BYU (away)

Current Records: Utah State 4-3; BYU 3-4

What to Know

BYU lost both of their matches to Utah State last season, on scores of 40-24 and 45-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. BYU's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Utah State at 10 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday. The Cougars will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Last week, BYU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Boise State 28-25. TE Matt Bushman and RB Sione Finau were among the main playmakers for the Cougars as the former caught five passes for 101 yards and two TDs and the latter rushed for 89 yards and one TD on 11 carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Bushman has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Bushman's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Nevada, Utah State came back down to earth. Utah State has to be aching after a bruising 31-7 loss to Air Force on Saturday. Utah State might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 42-32 victory against Air Force when they last met September of last year.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-4 against the spread.

BYU's win lifted them to 3-4 while Utah State's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Utah State and BYU both have two wins in their last four games.