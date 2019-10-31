Utah State vs. BYU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Utah State vs. BYU football game
Who's Playing
Utah State (home) vs. BYU (away)
Current Records: Utah State 4-3; BYU 3-4
What to Know
BYU lost both of their matches to Utah State last season, on scores of 40-24 and 45-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. BYU's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Utah State at 10 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday. The Cougars will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
Last week, BYU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Boise State 28-25. TE Matt Bushman and RB Sione Finau were among the main playmakers for the Cougars as the former caught five passes for 101 yards and two TDs and the latter rushed for 89 yards and one TD on 11 carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Bushman has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Bushman's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Nevada, Utah State came back down to earth. Utah State has to be aching after a bruising 31-7 loss to Air Force on Saturday. Utah State might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 42-32 victory against Air Force when they last met September of last year.
The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-4 against the spread.
BYU's win lifted them to 3-4 while Utah State's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Utah State and BYU both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 05, 2018 - Utah State 45 vs. BYU 20
- Sep 29, 2017 - Utah State 40 vs. BYU 24
- Nov 26, 2016 - BYU 28 vs. Utah State 10
- Nov 28, 2015 - BYU 51 vs. Utah State 28
