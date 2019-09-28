Utah State vs. Colorado State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Utah State (home) vs. Colorado State (away)

Current Records: Utah State 2-1-0; Colorado State 1-3-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Colorado State will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. A Mountain West battle is on tap between Colorado State and Utah State at 7:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State should still be riding high after a victory, while Colorado State will be looking to right the ship.

The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 112 yards due to penalties like Colorado State did last week. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 41-35 to Toledo. Colorado State might have lost, but man -- RB Marvin Kinsey Jr. was a total machine. He rushed for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Kinsey Jr.'s 74-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, after losing to San Diego State the last time they met, the Aggies decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Aggies snuck past San Diego State with a 23-17 win. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win.

Colorado State's defeat took them down to 1-3 while Utah State's victory pulled them up to 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 367 on average. Colorado State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 552.30 yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 24-point favorite against the Rams.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

Utah State and Colorado State both have two wins in their last four games.