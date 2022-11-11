The Utah State Aggies need to win two of their last three games to achieve bowl eligibility as they enter Saturday night's Mountain West contest in Honolulu against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Utah State is 4-5 and enters off a 27-10 home win against New Mexico, while the 2-8 Rainbow Warriors were blown out at Fresno State last week, 55-13. These two teams met in a high-scoring affair last season, with Aggies winning at home, 51-31. Hawaii is 5-4 against the spread, while Utah State is 3-5 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Aggies are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Utah State vs. Hawaii odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 52.5.

Hawaii vs. Utah State spread: Utah State -11.5

Hawaii vs. Utah State over/under: 52.5 points

What you need to know about Utah State

Last week's Utah State-New Mexico game didn't feature much offense. The Aggies had 280 total yards while the Lobos put up 258. But the difference was UNM's two turnovers, one of which was run back for a 55 yard touchdown by safety Hunter Reynolds to seal the game in the fourth quarter. Aggies starting QB Cooper Legas, subbing for the injured Logan Bonner, who is out for the season after foot surgery, threw for a modest 149 yards on 13 of 27 passing with one score.

Legas' top target against New Mexico was wide receiver Terrell Vaughn, who caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Vaughn is the team's second leading receiver behind Brian Cobbs (48-573-4) with 37 catches for 377 yards and four scores. On the ground, Utah State is led by Calvin Tyler Jr., who despite being held to 23 yards rushing against UNM, leads the team with 740 yards and two scores on 164 carries. Hawaii's defense is allowing 230.7 yards per game on the ground, third worst in the country, so this seems to be a fine bounce back spot for Tyler and the USU rushing attack.

What you need to know about Hawaii

It's been a rough first season for new Hawaii coach and former QB Timmy Chang, but the Rainbow Warriors have been quite competitive at home since their first two games, big losses to Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky. Hawaii defeated FCS Duquesne, Nevada, and lost a one score game to 6-3 Wyoming so they have improved as the season has gone along when playing in Honolulu. A trip to Fresno wasn't kind last week as they lost to the Bulldogs by six scores and surrendered 572 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Brayden Schager has thrown for a touchdown in six straight games, but only completed 20 of his 40 passes against Fresno State for 204 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Leading rusher Dedrick Parson was held to only 14 yards on eight carries though Schager had 48 yards on eight attempts and Tylan Hines rushed for 79 yards on 11 carries. Hines is a player to watch this weekend despite the limited amount of touches he receives. The freshman runner has surpassed the 70 yard rushing mark in three of his last four games and now only trails Parson by 125 rushing yards on the season. Utah State is 12th worst in the country against the run, allowing an average of 205.7 yards per game. If Hawaii is to pull the upset, a big game from Parson and Hines must be in the cards.

